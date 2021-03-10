Suspect arrested in connection to shooting that injured woman

Shawn Roderick Collier (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 3:27 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Henrico on Wednesday.

Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. on March 10 to the 200 block of Newbridge Circle.

A woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shawn Roderick Collier, 39, was arrested at the scene and is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat.

