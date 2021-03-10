Proposed Henrico 2022 budget focuses on investments in employees and schools

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - After a year of budget cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henrico County leaders are looking to reinvest in its employees and schools during fiscal year 2022.
On Tuesday, the 2021-2022 fiscal year (FY) budget will be introduced to the Henrico Board of Supervisors.
The $1.4 billion proposal will be analyzed line by line starting Monday, but the finance director said this budget is vastly different from FY 2021.
“Typically, when you go through this process, you’re comparing the year-over-year change to look for any anomalies,” said Henrico County’s Finance Director Meghan Coates. “This entire year-over-year change is the anomaly.”
Despite many hardships during 2020, Henrico leaders said the county has bounced back thanks to a resilient economy.
Administrators add it has left the county heading into the upcoming 2022 fiscal year stronger than expected.
“You compare where we were with our initial proposal before COVID, it’s only a 2.2% increase, which is right where you’d expect to see us in a typical year,” Coates said.
This year the county budget is focused on the people.
Nearly $58 million of the budget deals with pay raises for county employees. Every full-time employee will receive at least a 4.4% raise, with Henrico County Public School (HCPS) teachers receiving a minimum of 6.9%.
However, what is incorporated for the very first time under this budget is a raise based on your longevity with the county.
“To be competitive in that space, to be the place where people want to live, work and play, we need the best teachers; we need the best trained public safety,” Coates said. “By investing in our pay plan, and in our folks, we ensure we get the best of the best; that we can provide those services that Henrico has become known for.”
Of the proposed $984 million general fund, HCPS accounts for 57% of the fund ($560.9 million); HCPS’s operating budget totals $707.5 million.
The increase in HCPS’s budget supports several positions including:
- 13 new teacher positions for the new J.R. Tucker and High Springs High Schools opening Fall 2021
- Roughly 50 positions for the expanded Holladay Elementary School
- 36 new teacher positions
- Expansion of the Achievable Dream Academy into 6th grade
Meanwhile, the County’s $224 million Capital Improvement Plan includes completing several projects included as part of the 2016 bond referendum.
This includes the renovation of Adams Elementary School, upgrades to Tuckahoe Park and Three Lakes Park, an expansion of Tuckahoe Creek Park and the development of Taylor Park in Sandston off Williamsburg Road and I-295.
Additionally, $54 million would be set aside for career and technical centers.
“That expands our capacity at Hermitage and Highland Springs High Schools and really positions our school division to prepare students who are life ready, which is one of their top priorities,” Coates said.
Another major project the county plans to embark on is a $9 million treatment-based recovery center for people struggling with addiction.
“A recommendation from the Addiction Task Force, the facility will provide immediate drug and alcohol treatment services and learn more about long-term supports to assist them with their recovery efforts,” county leaders said.
A private/not-for-profit organization would be in charge of operating the facility.
Starting Monday, the Board of Supervisors will review the 760+ page budget before it is voted on later this spring.
For more on the FY 2022 budget, click here.
