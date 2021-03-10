Police: Suspect arrested after vehicle chase ends in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a suspect has been arrested following a vehicle chase that ended in Richmond.
Police said the chase started just after 7:30 p.m. at Hull Street and Turner roads after an officer clocked the vehicle going over 100 mph.
Officers tried pulling the vehicle over and say the driver slowed down but did not stop.
Chesterfield officers continued the chase into the city and called for Richmond officers, who then took the lead.
During the chase, officers were notified that the vehicle was stolen.
The driver then crashed at West Main and Belvidere streets, police say. The only damage was to the car and no injuries were reported.
Officers say the suspect then tried to run away but they were caught around 7:48 p.m.
Richmond police said the suspect has multiple outstanding warrants in the city.
The suspect was arrested and then taken back to Chesterfield, where officers there are leading the investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.