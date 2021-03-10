Police: Man charged in connection to abduction of murder victim’s child

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man has been charged in connection to the abduction of a murder victim’s child.
On Feb. 26, police were called around 9:12 p.m. for the report of a missing juvenile.
“Officers investigating the possible abduction responded at approximately 11:03 p.m. to a convenience store in the 3000 block of Hull Street when a member of the public called to report an unescorted child,” police said.
Officers got the child and returned the child to the family.
While investigating, officers went to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive where police found the child’s father, Anthony Tobey, Jr., a man in his 30s, unresponsive in his apartment.
Police said he had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police said further investigation led to Kevin Degraffenreid, a male in his 40s, being arrested and charged with abduction, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.