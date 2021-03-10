Police identify woman killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died in a Richmond house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called around 2:44 p.m. to the 600 block of West 34th Street for a house fire.
At the scene, fire crews said they saw smoke inside.
Officials said crews started an offensive attack and marked the fire under control just before 3:30 p.m.
Police said Elizabeth Adams was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
