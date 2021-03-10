Northam: High school football capacity to remain at 250 for now

“We want people to go out and be able to be spectators and see their children and be with their friends,” Governor Ralph Northam said during his briefing on Tuesday afternoon regarding high school football games. “We have increased the number of individuals at outdoor stadiums to 250. That’s through March, and if these numbers continue, if these trends continue to be favorable, we’ll make further modifications that will start on April 1, so I would say more to come in that regard.”