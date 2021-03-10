News to Know for March 10: Vaccine registration issues; Capacity at sports venues; Relief bill vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Today will be sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s.
Henrico police are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Conventry Gardens Apartments on Newbridge Circle.
She has been transported to a local hospital.
Police say they are not looking for suspects at this time.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator is hopeful that internal fixes being tested this week will help with the registration process moving forward. But this has been an on-going issue for months now which is garnering a lot of complaints.
“Hopefully it will resolve a lot of these issues. We’ll have more to report on that next week. But clearly, it has not been an ideal situation with these registration platforms,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the state vaccine effort.
First, the state used a system called VAMS, but because users had to create an online account with that, Virginia switched to PREPMOD.
However, PREPMOD’s links are sharable. Sharing a link means those who aren’t eligible for a vaccine can sign up, causing local health departments to have to double-check and slowing the process.
High school football has been classified as a recreational sport, meaning that while other venues throughout Virginia have been able to increase attendance to 1,000 guests, 250 people remain the capacity for high school stadiums.
“We want people to go out and be able to be spectators and see their children and be with their friends,” Governor Ralph Northam said during his briefing on Tuesday afternoon regarding high school football games. “We have increased the number of individuals at outdoor stadiums to 250. That’s through March, and if these numbers continue, if these trends continue to be favorable, we’ll make further modifications that will start on April 1, so I would say more to come in that regard.”
That capacity will not change for the time being, at least for the remainder of the month.
The third mass vaccination event for seniors in the Richmond-Henrico Health District will take place today.
About 12,000 seniors are expected to be vaccinated over the course of three large-scale events done by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
Walmart and the Virginia Department of Health will be hosting closed COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The vaccine clinics, which are not public events, will be held on March 10 and March 11 at an off-site location at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville.
The clinics are for pre-registered patients in Phase 1b. The vaccine is not available to the general public.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, placing President Joe Biden on the cusp of an early triumph that advances Democratic priorities and showcases the unity his party will need to forge future victories.
A dominant feature of the bill is initiatives making it one of the biggest federal thrusts in years to assist lower- and middle-income families.
Included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people’s utility bills.
The measure provides up to $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, state and local governments and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls.
After a year of budget cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henrico County leaders are looking to reinvest in its employees and schools during the fiscal year 2022.
Nearly $58 million of the budget deals with pay raises for county employees.
Every full-time employee will receive at least a 4.4% raise, with Henrico County Public School (HCPS) teachers receiving a minimum of 6.9%.
However, what is incorporated for the very first time under this budget is a raise based on your longevity with the county.
A Henrico County soldier, who was killed in the Korean War, will have his name added to the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.
US Army Private First Class Richard J. Harris was wounded and died on October 5th, 1951.
Harris’s name, along with a soldier from Appomattox who was killed in the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in 1983, will join more than 12,000 other Virginia heroes whose names are engraved at the memorial.
Every man dies. Not every man really lives - William Wallace
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.