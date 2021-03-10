NBC12, St. Jude partner for the 2021 Dream Home Giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house.
The groundbreaking for this year’s home was at The Overlook at Hancock Village in Chesterfield.
Be sure to mark your calendars for March 17! That’s the day you’ll be able to get your $100 ticket to win several great prizes, including this year’s grand prize – the dream home. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Chesterfield.
It is being built by Stylecraft Homes and is valued at $325,000.
Check out the video below for a look at a model condo:
The giveaway date is June 10.
Other great prizes include:
- A $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial
- $5,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory
- 2020 Honda Accord LX, courtesy of CMA’s Colonial Honda
Continue to watch NBC12 for updates and always check for more information, here.
