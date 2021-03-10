The Market at 25th to raise awareness on Multiple Myeloma

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Market at 25th, located in Church Hill, will be partnering with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) of Virginia to raise public awareness of Multiple Myeloma.
Multiple Myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells beginning in the bone marrow.
The partnership will be raising awareness for the rest of the month of March (Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month), in honor of Rialto Miller, late husband of Danita Miller, vendor relations manager at The Market at 25th.
The Market at 25th will host two DJs in-store, a fundraiser in-store and online, and a raffle.
For more information on events and raffle prizes, click here.
