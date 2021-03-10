Hyland named Atlantic 10 Player of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Of all the players in the Atlantic 10, VCU’s Bones Hyland made his case to be considered the best. On Wednesday, he was rewarded for it.
Hyland was named the league’s Player of the Year, the first Ram to win the honor since the program joined the A-10 in 2012. He’s also the first VCU player to earn the top award in any league since Eric Maynor won back-to-back CAA Player of the Year accolades in 2008 and 2009.
The sophomore guard led the conference in scoring with 19.4 points per game, hit the 30 point mark three times and saw his defense elevate. His 45 steals were the third-most in the Atlantic 10 behind only Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard and teammate Ace Baldwin.
Hyland was also named to the All-Conference First Team.
Other Rams to receive league honors were Vince Williams, who was named to the All-Conference Third Team, Hason Ward, who pulled in All-Defensive accolades and Ace Baldwin, who grabbed All-Rookie status.
Meanwhile, the Spiders’ Tyler Burton took home Most Improved Player. Thrust into a starting role after Nick Sherod’s preseason injury, the sophomore averaged 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest, up significantly from his marks a season ago. Burton was the conference’s sixth-best rebounder and is the first Richmond player to win the award.
Other Spiders honored include Gilyard, who was named to the All-Conference Second Team, as well as the All-Defensive squad, All-Conference Second Team member Blake Francis, and Grant Golden, who pulled in All-Conference Third Team recognition.
VCU hits the court on Sunday to face St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 championship game. Tip-off is set for 1:00 PM in Dayton, Ohio.
