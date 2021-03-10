Henrico County soldier’s name to be added to Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County soldier, who was killed in the Korean War, will have his name added to the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.
US Army Private First Class Richard J. Harris was wounded and died on October 5th, 1951.
Harris’s name, along with a soldier from Appomattox who was killed in the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in 1983, will join more than 12,000 other Virginia heroes whose names are engraved at the memorial.
Their names will be added on the morning of March 11.
