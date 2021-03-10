Full Circle Grief Center offers counseling during the pandemic

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A year later, many people are coping with grief and loss, as the pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. The Full Circle Grief Center continues to offer individual and group counseling.
“Help and support is accessible, it may look different and feel different and tougher to find, but it is out there,” explained Britt Cowart with Full Circle Grief Center.
Before the pandemic, Full Circle did not offer telehealth, but Cowart says they have pivoted to remain accessible.
“We are doing this, with the video and we are able to maintain that connection with the existing clients we had prior to the pandemic and we are connecting with new clients, many many new clients,” said Cowart.
She says there is a collective sense of loss throughout the community.
“Whether you have experienced a death or not within the pandemic time, outside of the pandemic, you are no doubt impacted by loss,” she explained. “By that, I mean there is a loss of our assumptive world. What we assume to be normal and to be true, all that has been shattered. We have a loss of normalcy, a loss of structure and routine, loss of jobs. A Big loss is social connection. For folks that are grieving the loss of a loved one or loved ones, it is that much harder, because of the isolation, because of the lack of rituals.”
Full Circle has continued to offer individual and group counseling by moving into the telehealth space, which they plan to maintain beyond the pandemic. Some of their grief counseling includes therapeutic art and creative based activities for adults and young people, so they have found ways to put packages together and send them to clients before sessions. The hope is to slowly reopen for individual and group counseling sessions in person.
“Our therapeutic support groups are at no cost, those come in the form of 8-week weekly groups,” she said. “We have a general drop in group that meets monthly at no cost,” said Cowart.
Wednesday at 6 p.m. Full Circle will offer a virtual conversation about grieving a loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center offers free community conversations with licensed professionals about grief and loss.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.