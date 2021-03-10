Forecast: Another 10/10 day for Central VA

Temperatures climb into the 70s for the second day in a row

By Sophia Armata | March 10, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 4:04 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Steller weather sticks around a few more days with high temperatures climbing into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, potentially mixed with sleet or snow especially north of RVA. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.