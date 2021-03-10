Forecast: Another 10/10 day for Central VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Steller weather sticks around a few more days with high temperatures climbing into the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, potentially mixed with sleet or snow especially north of RVA. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
