Crews respond to heavy Dinwiddie house fire

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a heavy fire at a Dinwiddie home.
On March 9, Dinwiddie Fire and EMS and multiple other units arrived at the 22000 block of Williamson Road for the house fire.
After arriving, crews found heavy fire in an attached garage that spread into the living area of the home.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.
Residents inside the home were able to escape.
One person was treated by EMS on the scene and released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.