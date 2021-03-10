Crews respond to heavy Dinwiddie house fire

On March 9, Dinwiddie Fire and EMS and multiple other units arrived at the 22000 block of Williamson Road for the house fire. (Source: Dinwiddie Fire and EMS)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 11:52 AM

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a heavy fire at a Dinwiddie home.

On March 9, Dinwiddie Fire and EMS and multiple other units arrived at the 22000 block of Williamson Road for the house fire.

After arriving, crews found heavy fire in an attached garage that spread into the living area of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.

Dinwiddie fire (Source: Dinwiddie Fire and EMS)

Residents inside the home were able to escape.

One person was treated by EMS on the scene and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

