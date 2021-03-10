Chesterfield Health District COVID-19 vaccine supply increases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 vaccine supply is finally increasing for the Chesterfield Health District. The weekly supply has gone from about 4,500 doses to about 10,000. That’s a game changer for the district, which serves not only Chesterfield County, but also Powhatan County and Colonial Heights.
“I think it’s more capacity oriented. We certainly don’t want to create expectations that we can’t deliver on,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director.
While the district is doing appointment only clinics at Chesterfield fairgrounds, Dr. Samuel says are sending a lot of vaccine supply to hospitals, doctors and pharmacies in that area.
“The overall approach is to be a bit more measured. Use data to help drive the decisions as far as moving forward and entering more deeply into those categories,” said Dr. Samuel.
This week, the district began vaccinating those aged 65 and older. Before it was 75 and older.
Also, the group of workers in 1B now eligible there include grocery store workers and those in manufacturing.
“It’s not a fixed sort of thing where we say over the next month for example we’re sort of stuck here. It’s very very dynamic,” said Dr. Samuel.
Meanwhile, in Richmond and Henrico, more vaccine supply means more progress on getting shots in arms. A multi-day blitz to vaccinate seniors is ending and now the focus is on the rest of group 1B, including restaurant workers.
“We made this decision as restaurant workers are right now listed in 1B because we know that they are high risk for work conditions. Working in closed spaces. Close contact with individuals not wearing masks,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.
Richmond and Henrico are also looking for call center workers to help answers questions about the vaccine process. They’re looking for people who can deal with a high volume of calls.
