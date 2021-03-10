CDC fears COVID-19 spike from spring break travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After weeks of falling COVID-19 cases and vaccinations on the rise, local AAA advisers say travel booking has also been increasing ahead of the spring break season.
“There is a really pent-up demand, when you combine the pent-up demand with the vaccine rollout - there is really a marrying to result in this increased comfort level,” said AAA spokesperson Martha Meade.
But that confidence but it’s still causing concern for health experts wanting to avoid that spring break spike in COVID-19.
“For those who are willing to travel now, for spring break, and for the foreseeable future, planning is more important than it’s ever been,” Meade said. “It’s so important for people to know what CDC requirements are, what vaccine requirements are not only where you leave from, but where you travel to.”
AAA is anticipating that the positive trend toward travel will continue as eligibility for the vaccine expands and travel restrictions ease.
AAA also recommends planning ahead by checking CDC’s state and local health department guidelines, and AAA’s COVID-19 restrictions map along your route and at your destination prior to leaving.
AAA offers the following tips for those planning to travel:
- Seek the advice of a trusted travel advisor – travel advisors can guide you through planning, outline options and offer insight into openings, closures, policies and what to expect along the way to minimize surprises and maximize positive experiences.
- Follow all CDC travel recommendations which may include taking a viral COVID-19 test 1 to 3 days before your trip.
- Check the state and local health department where you are, along your route, and where you are going. State and local governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders and quarantine requirements upon arrival.
- If traveling internationally by air, you will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID‑19 before boarding a flight back to the United States. Travelers who don’t provide this to their airline will be denied boarding. There are no test requirements for domestic travel at this time.
- Abide by all requirements for face coverings on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train/bus stations. Outside of these transportation requirements, states—and some establishments—have mandates and/or restrictions on where and when masks must be worn.
- Consistent use of face masks combined with social distancing (at least 6 feet) and regular handwashing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19.
- Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to inquire about precautions being taken to protect guests. Ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions in common spaces and hotel staff requirements to wear masks at all times. Also be sure to understand what amenities are and are not available to guests—room service, fitness center, restaurants, etc. For extra peace of mind, wipe down surfaces using disinfecting wipes. In a hotel, that includes door handles, remotes, faucets and light switches.
- If renting a car, ask what has been done to clean the vehicle.
Like last summer, Meade says trends are pointing to more people choosing to travel by road in order to stay safe, but the CDC says it’s safest to avoid unnecessary travel altogether.
Officials say those who still decide to vacation should be fully vaccinated, adding that those who are vaccinated can visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. They can also visit unvaccinated people who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing and don’t have quarantine after a known exposure if asymptomatic.
The CDC advises that you should get vaccinated, if eligible, before traveling and wait at least two weeks before your second dose.
