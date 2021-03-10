Barboursville Vineyards wins Virginia Wineries Association’s 2021 Governor’s Cup

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Barboursville Vineyard is taking home top honors at the Governor’s Cup.
Governor Ralph Northam awarded the Virginia Wineries Association’s 2021 Governor’s Cup to the vineyard for its 2015 Paxxito.
Barboursville Vineyard General Manager Luca Paschina says the Paxxito might be their most unique wine.
“It’s a wine that is very very intense in every way from the deep gold color to the intense aroma. Very sweet, but very tart,” Paschina said.
Paxxito means shriveled and the grapes are picked and left to dry to reduce the moisture and raise the sugar content of the grape for the wine.
Two additional Barboursville wines received honors in the competition, giving the vineyard a total of three wines in the Governor’s Cup Case® this year.
