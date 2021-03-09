Va. reports 59 additional COVID-19 deaths | Over 1,200 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 589,375 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,246 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 9,849 deaths and 24,925 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,083,095 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 5.7%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Six new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,697.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 66,166 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,137 cases, 817 hospitalizations, 366 deaths
- Henrico: 21,884 cases, 906 hospitalizations, 549 deaths
- Richmond: 15,110 cases, 708 hospitalizations, 220 deaths
- Hanover: 6,854 cases, 255 hospitalizations, 144 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,291 cases, 139 hospitalizations, 71 deaths
- Goochland: 1,248 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 17 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
