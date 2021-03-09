Tri-City Chili Peppers announce new head coach

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers have announced the new head coach ahead of the 2021 season.
Taylor Lockhart has been named as the Chili Peppers Head Coach. This will be Lockhart’s first head coaching role, the team says.
Lockhart was previously a hitting coach and he spent time with the Wilson Tobs and with the Martinsville Mustangs during the 2019 season.
“Coach Lockhart was an easy choice for us,” General Manager Steve Taggart said. “He has experience in the league with the mustangs and Tobs. He understands what it takes to not only coach and win at this level, but how important the communities are to these teams.”
Lockhart is currently an Assistant Coach at Colby College in Maine and will make his way down to the Tri-Cities after their spring season.
The team will announce the rest of the 2021 Inaugural season coaching staff in the upcoming weeks.
