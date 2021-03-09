Riverfront Canal Cruise opens for 2021 season with private charters only

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises kicks off its 21st season offering private charters only. The season will begin on April 2.
Canal Cruise charters are private, one or more hour tours that are a favorite for family reunions, celebrating birthdays, intimate weddings and engagements, and many more group outings.
During the boating season, charters may be scheduled for any day and time depending on the weather, and are scheduled on an individual basis.
The cruise’s safety guidelines are based on recommendations by the CDC, VDH and local authorities.
Group members showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend.
All staff and passengers will have their temperature checked upon arrival at the site. A properly fitted mask that covers both mouth and nose is required to board the canal boats (over the age of four) and must continue to be worn while underway.
Staff will also wear masks at all times.
Boat surfaces will be sanitized and thoroughly cleaned between charters and hand sanitizer is available for use.
Booking should take place two weeks in advance.
Once scheduled, cruises can be canceled up to 7 days in advance without penalty. All reservations must be made online.
