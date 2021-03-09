Richmond man convicted on drug charges

“Inside his home in Richmond, law enforcement agents discovered bags containing brown and white substances and $18,560 in U.S. currency. Agents also found a scale and packaging material, among other items associated with drug trafficking. The substances were later determined to be over a quarter of a kilogram of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl, over a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine powder, and several ounces of heroin, with a combined street value of over $40,000,” a release said.