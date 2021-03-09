Richmond man convicted on drug charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man was convicted on drug charges on Monday.
“Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, unfortunately continue to play a disproportionate role in drug overdoses and overdose deaths, inflicting devastation on families across the United States and in EDVA,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners who continue the fight to keep these lethal substances out of our communities and away from harming our loved ones.”
According to court documents, law enforcement started an investigation into certain heroin and cocaine trafficking activities in the Richmond area in May of 2019.
In September 2019, a warrant was issued for the home of 67-year-old Fernardo Lee Jordan.
“Inside his home in Richmond, law enforcement agents discovered bags containing brown and white substances and $18,560 in U.S. currency. Agents also found a scale and packaging material, among other items associated with drug trafficking. The substances were later determined to be over a quarter of a kilogram of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl, over a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine powder, and several ounces of heroin, with a combined street value of over $40,000,” a release said.
Jordan was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances including over 100 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, a quantity of heroin, and a quantity of cocaine hydrochloride.
He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20.
