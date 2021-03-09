Richmond launches workshop for community feedback on casino resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has launched a digital workshop for community engagement on the “Resort Casino” webpage.
The digital workshops will be on March 9 at 6 p.m. and March 10 at 12 p.m.
The digital workshop includes a set of documents that highlight the benefits, negative impact mitigation, and revenue associated with a resort casino.
“Community members are encouraged to leave their comments, suggestions, and concerns where prompted on each document,” a release said.
You can find those documents, here.
Links and call-in information for both virtual meetings can be found below:
Tuesday, March 9 - 6 P.M. - Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only) +1 804-316-9457 Phone Conference ID: 890 465 30#
Wednesday, March 10 - 12 P.M. - Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only) +1 804-316-9457 Phone Conference ID: 837 455 515#
