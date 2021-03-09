Police: Driver charged in connection to deadly 2020 pedestrian crash

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said the driver of a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway was charged after hitting a woman.
On Monday, 53-year-old Jodell Alvis, of Henrico County, was charged with reckless driving in connection to the deadly incident that happened in 2020.
Police were called on July 27, 2020, around 8:40 a.m. to a crash in 500 block of Welwyn Road involving a pedestrian.
Police said a 2012 Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway and struck 76-year-old Lucy Le. She died due to her injuries.
Officers are also reminding everyone of the following safety tips:
Drivers:
- Avoid distracted driving
- Slow down around crosswalks and where pedestrians are present
- Hands-free from cellular devices
Pedestrians:
- Use crosswalks and sidewalks when available
- Avoid crossing in the middle of the street
- Wear bright, reflective clothing, or carry a flashlight to increase visibility
Bicyclists:
- Follow the rules of the road
- Use front and rear lights
- Wear a helmet and visible clothing
