Police: Driver charged in connection to deadly 2020 pedestrian crash
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 5:29 PM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said the driver of a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway was charged after hitting a woman.

On Monday, 53-year-old Jodell Alvis, of Henrico County, was charged with reckless driving in connection to the deadly incident that happened in 2020.

Police were called on July 27, 2020, around 8:40 a.m. to a crash in 500 block of Welwyn Road involving a pedestrian.

Police said a 2012 Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway and struck 76-year-old Lucy Le. She died due to her injuries.

Officers are also reminding everyone of the following safety tips:

Drivers:

  • Avoid distracted driving
  • Slow down around crosswalks and where pedestrians are present
  • Hands-free from cellular devices

Pedestrians:

  • Use crosswalks and sidewalks when available
  • Avoid crossing in the middle of the street
  • Wear bright, reflective clothing, or carry a flashlight to increase visibility

Bicyclists:

  • Follow the rules of the road
  • Use front and rear lights
  • Wear a helmet and visible clothing

