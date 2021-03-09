No injuries reported in Richmond attic fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say no injuries were reported after an attic fire in Richmond.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., crews responded to 1405 Winder Street for the report of fire coming from the attic of a one-story home.
Light smoke could be seen coming from the structure.
Residents were able to exit the home safely.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Investigators say it was an electrical fire.
Red Cross has been requested for one adult female resident and one small dog.
