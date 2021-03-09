News to Know for March 9: CDC guidelines update; Phase 1B in area expands; Spring-like weather

News to Know for March 9: CDC guidelines update; Phase 1B in area expands; Spring-like weather
Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials. (Source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 9, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 6:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

It’ll Start Feeling Like Spring 🌺

Our first stretch of spring-like weather as the sun sticks around for the work week.

Today will be sunny and much warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Forecast: A stellar stretch of spring-like weather

CDC Guidelines Update

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way; in a single household with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public.

The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

President Biden To Deliver Address

President Joe Biden is set to make his first prime time address this week.

President Joe Biden made brief remarks Friday before meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
The White House press secretary announced Monday the president will speak to the nation Thursday night.

He will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Health Officials Expand Phase 1B

More Phase 1b individuals in the Richmond metro area are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines for COVID-19 vaccines, starting on March 8.

Additional people ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions/disabilities and frontline essential workers are now eligible to receive the vaccines, depending on vaccine supply and appointment availability.

Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Those who are eligible can start scheduling appointments on March 8.

Anyone in Virginia interested in a COVID-19 vaccine should fill out the pre-registration form here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Gov. Northam Giving Update

Gov. Northam will be providing an update on the state’s covid-19 response and vaccination rollout today.

The governor’s update will take place at 2 p.m.

Gov. Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
You can watch live on the NBC12 news app and NBC12′s website.

Stay tuned for more updates.

South African Variant In Central Va.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 has been identified in an adult in central Virginia.

VDH says the adult had no history of travel during the exposure period.

To date, the B.1.351 variant has been identified in 19 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.

Virginia has now identified a total of 11 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 31 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Statewide Virtual Job Fair

Southwest and Central Virginia’s regional job fair is Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. The VCW is offering extended hours that day so you can use their facility to participate in the event, but you have to book an appointment.

There are about 9,500 jobs being offered around the Commonwealth and about 150 employers are in Southwest and Central Virginia.

file
The Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia will host a virtual job fair Tuesday, March 9. Greater Richmond and Hampton Roads will host on Thursday, March 11.

Click here to see all the businesses and organizations that will be in attendance.

Chesterfield Students Return To School

All middle and high school students will be allowed back into the classrooms for five days a week instruction on Tuesday, March 9.

Families will also have the option to keep their children remote if they are not comfortable with them returning.

Kindergarten Delays In Va.

Virginia has seen an uptick in the number of families who have delayed sending a child to kindergarten for one year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the increase.

Delaying kindergarten occurs every year in the state and it’s normally sought out by families who are white, affluent and have sons.

A New IHop!

Willow Lawn Shopping Center has a new IHOP and Michaels for customers to enjoy.

The IHOP opened on March 5 and is between Alpha Comics and European Wax.

Willow Lawn Shopping Center has a new IHOP and Michaels for customers to enjoy.
The IHOP seats 150 customers inside and 32 on an outside patio.

Final Thought

Everything can be drama if it’s done right. Even a pancake - Julia Child

