2 giraffes found dead after barn blaze at Virginia zoo
By Associated Press | March 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 11:52 AM

VIENNA, Va. (AP) - Officials say two giraffes were found dead after firefighters battled a blaze at a Virginia zoo.

A two-story barn at Roer’s Zoofari caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

The two giraffes were found after the fire was extinguished.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says no other animals were injured. It’s unclear how the giraffes died. A cause for the fire wasn’t immediately determined.

A Facebook post from the zoo said it would be closed until further notice.

