Forecast: A stellar stretch of spring-like weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our first stretch of spring-like weather as the sun sticks around for the work week.
TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.