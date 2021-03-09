Forecast: A stellar stretch of spring-like weather

Plenty of sun and warmer than normal temperatures through Friday

By Andrew Freiden | March 9, 2021 at 3:50 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 9:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our first stretch of spring-like weather as the sun sticks around for the work week.

TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

