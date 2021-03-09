Deputies: 2 killed, 3 in critical condition following crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said two people were killed and three others are in critical condition following a crash.
Deputies were called to the crash on March 8 in the 7000 block of Smith Station Road.
Officials said a 2005 Toyota Highlander had been heading southeast when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
The sheriff’s office said there were five men in the vehicle between the ages of 19-20.
“Several heroic citizens assisted with getting as many occupants out of the burning car as they could. Unfortunately, two occupants died at the scene,” a release said.
The identities are being withheld until positive identification is made. The three remaining people are in critical condition at the hospital.
The crash is being investigated, but deputies said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
