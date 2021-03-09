COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Lunenburg County

LUNENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday in Lunenburg County for people who are pre-registered.
The clinic will be held at Central High School in Victoria.
The clinic is not a public event and is specifically for those who are pre-registered in Phase 1b. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
“We are excited to offer another vaccination opportunity for those individuals prioritized on our pre-registration waitlist at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting health director for Piedmont Health District. “As vaccine supply increases, we will continue to add vaccination clinics to our schedule.”
The clinic is one in a series of large vaccination events being planned in the health district.
To pre-register to get the vaccine, you can do so online or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
