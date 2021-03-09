COVID-19 one year later: Chop Suey Books finds creative ways to stay open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One year into the pandemic, a Carytown bookstore is crediting creativity and community with helping keep their business open.
“Today marks 51 weeks since we closed our doors to the public,” said Ward Tefft. “Us being closed is an act of love towards Richmond, it’s a way for us to take part in the stop of the spread.”
Tefft says Chop Suey Books has changed its business model by offering curbside pickup for books. The community can call, e-mail or utilize Instagram to place orders.
“[We are] trying to provide Richmond with great books and a great experience in terms of shopping locally, and keeping local authors highly in the forefront,” he said.
The Chop Suey Books team comes to work at the store daily to make sure orders are ready for customers
“We are also getting creative with how to offer people a way to order books that is still keeping their money local, keep their tax money in Richmond and they are able to talk to a human” he explained. “We, I think, gained a lot of new customers who have not had a chance to shop with us, but they have had a really positive experience doing the orders. We try to make it as seamless as possible.”
For a few months in the fall, Chop Suey Books was open to customers by appointment only, but they ended appointments as the Commonwealth saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“The best part of it wasn’t the sales, but having a human body in the store with us, someone to talk to and someone we could meet on a level and have great conversation,” said Tefft. “[We are] very much looking forward to having customers back in the store.”
Tefft describes the last year as hard, with beautiful moments. He says humility is the greatest lesson he has learned through remaining open during the pandemic.
“It offers me moments of relief to know we will get through this, and this is best I can do right now,” he said.
Tefft is looking to slowly reopen by first offering appointments again in the next month.
“I am hoping by mid-summer, once the vaccine has reached a greater number people, we will be open with open doors for people to walk in. I would hope so,” said Tefft.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.