Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office release data from pedestrian deaths, injuries in 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has released data from 2020 on the number of pedestrian deaths and injuries statewide.
Police recorded a total of 1,205 crashes with 115 fatalities and 365 serious injuries in 2020.
According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, the data results indicate that residents need to be educated on pedestrian safety.
So far for data in 2021, there have been:
- 77 crashes
- 14 fatalities
- 27 serious injuries
None of the 14 fatalities occurred in the same jurisdiction.
Fifty percent of the pedestrian fatalities involve people over 50 years of age.
Most incidents occurred when the pedestrian was not crossing an intersection.
The sheriff’s office says pedestrians should:
- Plan a route with safe crossings
- Avoid distractions, alcohol and drugs, and be alert
- Dress to be seen, wear reflective clothing, but never assume drivers see you
- Carry a blinking light or flashlight at night
- Walk on sidewalks and if there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible
- Watch for cars backing up, especially in parking lots and driveways
Drivers should look out for pedestrians by avoiding distractions and drive in relation to conditions as well as adhering to speed limits.
