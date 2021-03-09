Central Virginians react to new CDC guidelines on mask-wearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People in Central Virginia are reacting to the latest guidelines from the CDC. One of the biggest components involves small gatherings where everyone has been fully vaccinated. Government officials say that can now happen and participants don’t have to be outdoors.
“It sounds like a good plan to me,” said Tom Fabrie in Richmond.
A year after the first COVID-19 case in Virginia, there may be a glimmer of hope that vaccinations are providing a sense of normal.
“It seems faster than I thought…Eventually we gotta start opening up and getting back to business,” Fabrie added.
He is reacting to the news Monday from the CDC, which now says people can gather indoors without masks or socially distancing if they are all fully vaccinated.
“By fully vaccinated, I mean people who are two weeks after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
“I think it’s a problem because people are going to lie about it. They’re gonna be like ‘oh, I’m vaccinated,” Kaylah Young said.
“And you can’t really prove it because you don’t want to get into people’s personal business,” Jordyn Taylor added.
It may be welcomed news for families who haven’t been able to reconnect with loved ones.
“Fully vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, as long as the unvaccinated people and any unvaccinated members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease,” Walensky said.
Some people in Carytown want to proceed with caution.
“I think it’s always safe to err on the side of caution…There’s no harm in really continuing it for an extended period of time until we really know it’s safe,” said Cate Streissguth.
“If you’re vaccinated, I think you should still wear your mask regardless,” Young added.
“I’ll still be paranoid about it for a while because it is new, so you don’t really know if the vaccine is going to work and how long it’s going to stay in your system is going to work, ” Taylor said.
The CDC continues to warn against traveling. The director says every time there’s a surge in travel, there’s a surge in coronavirus cases. We’re still not out of the woods as new coronavirus cases surface every day.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.