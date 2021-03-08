Virtual Home Buying tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virtual tours have soared in popularity this year, but you have to be your own advocate so nothing gets missed.
First and foremost, schedule the tour during daylight hours. This ensures you will have the best visibility according to the experts at Hippo Insurance.
Do your research before the tour so you don’t miss out on any amenities, but also so you can get any concerns addressed.
The realtor may be conducting the tour, but you can control how in-depth it gets.
Don’t end the tour until all of your questions have been answered.
And don’t be afraid to ask for more photos or videos after the tour so you can get a clearer picture of the home.
For most of us, buying a home is the biggest investment we will make so do your homework to ensure it’s exactly what you want.
