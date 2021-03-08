Va. reports 107 additional COVID-19 deaths | Over 1,500 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 588,129 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,537 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 9,790 deaths and 24,841 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,066,323 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 5.8%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Seven new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,691.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 66,005 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,087 cases, 812 hospitalizations, 365 deaths
- Henrico: 21,853 cases, 903 hospitalizations, 546 deaths
- Richmond: 15,084 cases, 703 hospitalizations, 218 deaths
- Hanover: 6,846 cases, 254 hospitalizations, 143 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,282 cases, 138 hospitalizations, 69 deaths
- Goochland: 1,246 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 17 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.