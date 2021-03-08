‘They lost their HERO’: GoFundMe started for family of kayaker found in Hopewell Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Community members are coming together to help the family of a man who died while kayaking in the Hopewell Marina on Wednesday.
Friends say Ron Case Van Haren took his brand new kayak to the Appomattox River on Wednesday morning. Shortly after, the kayak overturned and Van Haren was submerged in the water. Crews recovered the 37-year-old’s body on Wednesday afternoon.
Now, Ron’s wife, Siona, is struggling without the person who “held them together.” The couple had two children: Rudy, 2, and Judo, 9.
“He was a loving and doting dad. He loves his wife. He loved fishing and being OUTSIDE,” said Elizabeth Taylor, family friend. “He was so silly. Always trying to laugh. Always trying to help.”
Taylor started a GoFundMe for the Van Haren family, hoping to ensure the family has food and diapers.
“This isn’t fair and I’m praying it’s a bad dream,” Taylor said. “Money isn’t going to heal the wounds that are left with this loss, but anything would help.”
