South of the James Farmers Market returns for summer season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Farmers, culinary artists and food trucks are returning to Forest Hill Park for the summer season, farmers market organizers announced on Sunday.
The South of the James Farmers Market will be hosted on Thursday evenings from 4-7 p.m., starting on May 6 and running through October.
Food trucks, music, programs and other experiences will be incorporated each week with some familiar faces, and some new ones.
While COVID-19 has dampened many of the normalcies of a community farmers market, organizers Karen and Doug Grisevich said they will be “diligent” in enforcing all policies.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic, take safety precautions extremely seriously, and feel very fortunate to be open,” stated a post on social media. “2021 is about moving forward sustainably, creating multiple financial opportunities for the small businesses we represent, and hopefully bringing back a true sense of market community in RVA.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.