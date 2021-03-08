Richmond’s vacuum leaf collection program ends March 22

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents who still need vacuum leaf removal need to request service before it ends on March 22.
The Department of Public Works said requests currently in the system and those made before the deadline will be honored.
You can make a request online or by calling 311.
Residents can pay the $30 collection fee by adding it to their utility bill online or by calling 311. You can also pay it by sending a check or money order to the Department of Public Works, Leaf Collection Program, 900 East Broad Street, Suite 704, Richmond, VA 23219.
Payment must be made before the service date will be scheduled.
The DPW issued the following reminders:
- Leaves must be raked and ready for pickup at the time of the request
- Rake leaves to the property line (front or side) but not in the street
- Do not block ditches, gutters or the street
- Remove any sticks, stones or other objects that may damage equipment
- Leaves will not be collected from the alley
