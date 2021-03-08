News to Know for March 8: Second vaccine event for seniors; Senate approves relief bill; Adam Oakes funeral

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Monday through Friday looking near perfect for the work week as temperatures head back up above average.
Today will be sunny and turning warmer after a cold start. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 50s.
The girls left their home in the Scotts Mill Road area of Tappahannock at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a post from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say both girls are possibly endangered.
Olivia Wachsmuth is described as a white girl, 5-foot-five-inches and 165 pounds. The 14-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes.
Emma Wachsmuth is described as a white girl, five-foot-six-inches and 125 pounds. The 12-year-old has sandy hair and blue eyes.
If you see or know the whereabouts of these two juveniles, contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347 or dial 911.
Thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered today at the Richmond Raceway.
This is the second of three mass vaccination events for seniors in the Richmond-Henrico Health District.
March 6 was RHHD’s first clinic where 100% of the seniors who showed up for their vaccines were preregistered solely through the Vaccine Administration Management System or VAMS.
The Virginia Department of Health is saying everyone should verify and update their pre-registration records now to make sure the data in the statewide system is correct.
Individual health departments are continuing to transition pre-registration data to the statewide vaccination website. Remember, at first local health departments were in charge of pre-registering people, then the state took it over.
There’s also the possibility you have additional questions to answers. If your registration is missing important information, your appointment may be delayed.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expanding, but getting an appointment can be challenging.
Preying on people’s desperation, scammers are stepping in.
Watch out for texts or robocalls asking you to pay to get on a vaccine list.
Also, don’t click on links in texts or emails offering fake opportunities to get the shot.
An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.
The huge measure, its total spending is nearly one-tenth the size of the entire U.S. economy, is Biden’s biggest early priority.
It stands as his formula for addressing the deadly virus and a limping economy, twin crises that have afflicted the country for a year.
A funeral service for Adam Oakes will be held in Ashburn today.
Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, February 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.
Police and VCU have not confirmed these reports of hazing.
The university announced Tuesday, March 2, that it was going to conduct an independent review of Greek life.
Richmonders can celebrate vibrant street art with Sports Backer’s virtual event, “RVA Street Art Run,” between now and mid-April.
The event runs March 4-April 11 with multiple routes highlighting street art and murals throughout the city.
Participants will receive a street-art-inspired shirt by Mickael Broth, a Richmond-based artist known as Night Owl.
