News to Know for March 8: Second vaccine event for seniors; Senate approves relief bill; Adam Oakes funeral

News to Know for March 8: Second vaccine event for seniors; Senate approves relief bill; Adam Oakes funeral
Thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered today at the Richmond Raceway. (Source: Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 6:48 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Perfect Weather Week

Monday through Friday looking near perfect for the work week as temperatures head back up above average.

Today will be sunny and turning warmer after a cold start. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 50s.

Forecast: A close-to-perfect week of weather

Missing Tappahannock Girls

The girls left their home in the Scotts Mill Road area of Tappahannock at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a post from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say both girls are possibly endangered.

Olivia Wachsmuth is described as a white girl, 5-foot-five-inches and 165 pounds. The 14-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emma Wachsmuth, 12, and Olivia Wachsmuth, 14.
Emma Wachsmuth, 12, and Olivia Wachsmuth, 14. (Source: Essex County Sheriff's Office)

Emma Wachsmuth is described as a white girl, five-foot-six-inches and 125 pounds. The 12-year-old has sandy hair and blue eyes.

If you see or know the whereabouts of these two juveniles, contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347 or dial 911.

Second Mass Vaccination Event Today

Thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered today at the Richmond Raceway.

This is the second of three mass vaccination events for seniors in the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

(Source: Hawaii News Now)

March 6 was RHHD’s first clinic where 100% of the seniors who showed up for their vaccines were preregistered solely through the Vaccine Administration Management System or VAMS.

Check Your Vaccine Registration

The Virginia Department of Health is saying everyone should verify and update their pre-registration records now to make sure the data in the statewide system is correct.

Individual health departments are continuing to transition pre-registration data to the statewide vaccination website. Remember, at first local health departments were in charge of pre-registering people, then the state took it over.

There’s also the possibility you have additional questions to answers. If your registration is missing important information, your appointment may be delayed.

Also: WATCH OUT FOR VACCINE SCAMS!

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expanding, but getting an appointment can be challenging.

Preying on people’s desperation, scammers are stepping in.

Student on computer
Student on computer

Watch out for texts or robocalls asking you to pay to get on a vaccine list.

Also, don’t click on links in texts or emails offering fake opportunities to get the shot.

Virus Relief Bill

An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

The huge measure, its total spending is nearly one-tenth the size of the entire U.S. economy, is Biden’s biggest early priority.

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night.
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

It stands as his formula for addressing the deadly virus and a limping economy, twin crises that have afflicted the country for a year.

Adam Oakes Funeral

A funeral service for Adam Oakes will be held in Ashburn today.

Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, February 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.

Adam Oake's dad and cousin say they’re heartbroken over losing who they call their teddy bear, who was full of love and wanted to show that to everyone he met.
Adam Oake's dad and cousin say they’re heartbroken over losing who they call their teddy bear, who was full of love and wanted to show that to everyone he met. (Source: Family Photos)

Police and VCU have not confirmed these reports of hazing.

The university announced Tuesday, March 2, that it was going to conduct an independent review of Greek life.

RVA Street Art Run

Richmonders can celebrate vibrant street art with Sports Backer’s virtual event, “RVA Street Art Run,” between now and mid-April.

The event runs March 4-April 11 with multiple routes highlighting street art and murals throughout the city.

“Say Their Names,” by Silly Genius and Nils Westergard, at 3311 W. Broad St. The mural was created as part of the Mending Walls project, a collaboration between Richmond artists and businesses who volunteer a wall to be transformed into a mural that provokes conversation.
“Say Their Names,” by Silly Genius and Nils Westergard, at 3311 W. Broad St. The mural was created as part of the Mending Walls project, a collaboration between Richmond artists and businesses who volunteer a wall to be transformed into a mural that provokes conversation. (Source: Cierra Parks | Capital News Service)

Participants will receive a street-art-inspired shirt by Mickael Broth, a Richmond-based artist known as Night Owl.

Final Thought

Change your thoughts and you change your world - Norman Vincent Peale

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.