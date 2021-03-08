Man hospitalized after Richmond shooting

By Hannah Eason | March 7, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 7:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was transported to a hospital following a shooting on Midlothian Turnpike, according to Richmond police.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian, near East Belt Boulevard, on Sunday evening after receiving multiple calls about a shooting. There, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

