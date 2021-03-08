Man hospitalized after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was transported to a hospital following a shooting on Midlothian Turnpike, according to Richmond police.
Police responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian, near East Belt Boulevard, on Sunday evening after receiving multiple calls about a shooting. There, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police say he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.
