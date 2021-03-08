Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visiting Short Pump this weekend

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its 2021 East Coast tour by visiting Short Pump this weekend.
Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:
- A new Stainless Rainbow Thermos
- Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Sprinkle Mugs
- Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles)
- Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes
- Sprinkle T-shirts
- Bow-shaped Water Bottles
- Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies
- A Cafe Lunchbox
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be practicing safety procedures and sanitation efforts in place for guests including:
- Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
- Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
- Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
- POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
- Contactless/cashless transactions
Guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be located at Short Pump Town Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Entrance near Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.
