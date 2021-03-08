Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visiting Short Pump this weekend

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Source: Hello Kitty)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 12:55 PM

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its 2021 East Coast tour by visiting Short Pump this weekend.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

  • A new Stainless Rainbow Thermos
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush
  • Hand-decorated cookie sets
  • Sprinkle Mugs
  • Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles)
  • Madeleine Cookie Sets
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes
  • Sprinkle T-shirts
  • Bow-shaped Water Bottles
  • Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies
  • A Cafe Lunchbox

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be practicing safety procedures and sanitation efforts in place for guests including:

  • Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
  • Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
  • Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
  • POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
  • Hand sanitizer will be provided
  • Contactless/cashless transactions

Guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be located at Short Pump Town Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Entrance near Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.

