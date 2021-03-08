Health districts in Richmond region expand Phase 1B vaccinations, VDH says

“These vaccinations are safe and effective and with the J&J you only have to have one dose. I encourage you to listen to the science, listen to the data, talk to the community, to faith leaders and hear the word that these vaccinations are safe,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “People will come up to me and say which vaccination is the best to get? I will say the one you can get. If you have an opportunity to get either of the three, they are all good and all will get us closer to herd immunity which is 70-75% of the population vaccinated.”