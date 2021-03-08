Health districts in Richmond region expand Phase 1B vaccinations, VDH says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says more Phase 1b individuals in the Richmond-metro area are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines for COVID-19 vaccines, starting on March 8.
Current Phase 1b eligibility and distribution varies by these localities:
- Chickahominy Health District (Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, and New Kent) - Open to all Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
- Chesterfield Health District (Chesterfield and Powhatan, and the City of Colonial Heights) - Open to all Phase 1a, adults aged 65+, and frontline essential workers categories 1 through 6.
- Richmond and Henrico Health Districts: Open to all Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
Additionally, people ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions/disabilities and frontline essential workers are now eligible to receive the vaccines, depending on vaccine supply and appointment availability.
Definition of Frontline Essential Workers Workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society, are at substantially higher risk of exposure to SARSCoV-2, and cannot work remotely. Frontline Essential Workers include:
Those who are eligible can start scheduling appointments on March 8.
Monday, at the Richmond Raceway the first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were administered. It is a single dose shot.
“I guess it is the right thing to do, I can’t afford--I am over that age, I don’t want to get sick, it is the right thing to do. We all need to do it,” said Venus Fruill who received a dose of the vaccine Monday. “I feel alright, like everybody else, my arm feels a little sore, but that’s about it.”
Governor Northam says the Johnson and Johnson shot is a game changer and 300,000 doses are expected in Virginia.
“These vaccinations are safe and effective and with the J&J you only have to have one dose. I encourage you to listen to the science, listen to the data, talk to the community, to faith leaders and hear the word that these vaccinations are safe,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “People will come up to me and say which vaccination is the best to get? I will say the one you can get. If you have an opportunity to get either of the three, they are all good and all will get us closer to herd immunity which is 70-75% of the population vaccinated.”
Anyone in Virginia interested in a COVID-19 vaccine should fill out the pre-registration form here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.