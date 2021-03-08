Forecast: A close-to-perfect week of weather

Clouds and a rain chance come back for the weekend

By Andrew Freiden | March 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 6:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday through Friday looking near perfect for the work week as Temperatures head back up above average

MONDAY: Sunny and turning warmer after a cold start. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

