Crash backs up traffic on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash in Chesterfield caused traffic to back up on Midlothian Turnpike.
All westbound lanes were closed near Coalfield Road but traffic was getting by in a turn lane.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS said all westbound lanes at Sycamore Square are shut down, and westbound traffic is diverted through an eastbound lane.
At the scene, a utility pole also appeared to be damaged.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
