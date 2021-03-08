Crash backs up traffic on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

A crash in Chesterfield caused traffic to back up on Midlothian Turnpike. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 3:01 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash in Chesterfield caused traffic to back up on Midlothian Turnpike.

All westbound lanes were closed near Coalfield Road but traffic was getting by in a turn lane.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said all westbound lanes at Sycamore Square are shut down, and westbound traffic is diverted through an eastbound lane.

At the scene, a utility pole also appeared to be damaged.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

NBC12 is working to learn more.

