Chesterfield to host public meetings for 2022 proposed budget

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will host a series of virtual community meetings reviewing the FY22 proposed budget.
The events will be broadcast live on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, along with Comcast 98 and Verizon 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. on the following days:
- March 11 – Dale District
- March 15 – Clover Hill District
- March 17 – Midlothian District
- March 22 – Matoaca District
- March 23 – Bermuda District
All meetings will include a presentation followed by a question and answer session.
Residents who are unable to attend can also provide feedback and input by commenting on the county’s budget website or sending an email to blueprint@chesterfield.gov.
A public hearing on the proposed FY22 budget is scheduled for March 24.
