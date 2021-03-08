Celebrate Richmond’s murals with ‘RVA Street Art Run’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmonders can celebrate vibrant street art with Sports Backer’s virtual event, “RVA Street Art Run,” between now and mid April.
The event runs March 4-April 11 with multiple routes highlighting street art and murals throughout the city.
“Richmond is home to over 100 murals featuring work from both local and international artists and the RVA Street Art Run will be a great way to celebrate our public art scene in an active way,” said Meghan Keogh, director of events for Sports Backers.
Participants will receive a street-art inspired shirt by Mickael Broth, a Richmond-based artist known as Night Owl.
“I’m stoked to contribute to this event. While many cultural activities have been unavailable to us over the past year, the murals that grace our walls, and help define so many spaces around the city, have remained accessible works of art for everyone to enjoy,” said Broth, who has painted over 200 public murals throughout Richmond, the US and Europe.
Registration costs $22 and is open until April 11. Register and learn more at this link.
