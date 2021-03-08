BBB gives tips for planning weddings during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Virginia is advising people to be flexible when it comes to planning a wedding during the pandemic. The agency is also suggesting people pay attention to government guidelines for travel, capacity and quarantining.
Barry Moore, President and CEO of the BBB of Central Virginia says there’s one thing you better make sure you double check.
“Read the contracts,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure if you have to postpone it [or] have to cancel it: what’s the refunds? Can you slide that over to another date? Double check the contracts.”
Moore also says many venues are becoming extremely booked this summer due to the postponement of last summer’s weddings.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.