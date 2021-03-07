Second half surge pushes VCU into Atlantic 10 title game

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU scored a season-low 24 points in the first half on Saturday night. The second frame, however, saw the shots fall.
The Rams shot 65 percent in the second half on their way to a 64-52 victory over Davidson in the Atlantic 10 semifinals. VCU avenged a loss from one week ago and punched its ticket to the A-10 title game.
The first half was a rough offensive half for both teams with the black and gold leading 24-17 at the break. Mike Rhoades and company would charge out of the gate and open the lead to 11 points early in the second half and keep the Wildcats at bay.
Bones Hyland scored 12 points, while Corey Douglas and Jamir Watkins added 10 points each off the bench. Ace Baldwin dished out seven assists.
VCU improved to 6-0 all-time in A-10 semifinal games. The program is 1-4 in title games, winning the league crown in 2015.
The Rams move onto face St. Bonaventure in next Sunday’s title game at Dayton. The two teams split their regular season meetings and meet as the top two seeds in the conference.
