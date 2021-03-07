Forecast: Much warmer week ahead

BIG warmup on the way this week

By Nick Russo | March 7, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 4:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures start to get much warmer beginning on Monday.

MONDAY: Sunny and turning warmer after a cold start. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

