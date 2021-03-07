Forecast: Much warmer week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures start to get much warmer beginning on Monday.
MONDAY: Sunny and turning warmer after a cold start. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
