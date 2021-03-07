Chesterfield Co. offering free medication disposal bags

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is promoting the proper disposal of unused medications by providing free medication disposal bags.
The biodegradable bags, which can be safely disposed in the trash, can be picked up at various locations in the county.
The initiative is part of Chesterfield County’s “Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer” campaign. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports nearly 61% of people ages 12 and older who misuse prescription pain relievers receive them from friends or family members. Each year, more than 70,000 minors go to the emergency room because of unintentional medication overdoses.
Disposal pouches can be picked up at the following locations:
- Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Road
- Chester Library, 11800 Centre St.
- Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run Drive
- Enon Library, 1801 Enon Church Road
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
- LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
- Midlothian Library, 521 Coalfield Road
- North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
Year-round, residents can dispose of expired or unused medications at the Chesterfield Police Headquarters, 10001 Iron Bridge Road.
