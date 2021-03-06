Weather ‘advisory’ terminology to disappear no earlier than 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an attempt to simplify their terminology, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced they will eliminate the term “Advisory” - but not until 2024 at the earliest.
The NWS conducted a survey in 2020 to gather input on whether or not the Advisory terminology should stay or go away. Based on social science research, the NWS says an Advisory is “very misunderstood and is also confused with a Watch”. A final decision has been made to eliminate “Advisory” from the NWS terminology.
In the current format that has been around for decades and will continue for a few more years, an Advisory is issued for a weather event that is happening or about to happen, but is less serious than a warning.
A Watch is issued when a life/property threatening event is possible but not yet certain. Prepare for the possibility of threatening weather and stay weather aware.
A Warning is the most serious and is issued for a life/property threatening event is happening or about to happen. Take action to keep yourself and your property safe!
Although the NWS will eliminate Advisory and Special Weather Statement terminology, the information that’s currently in an Advisory/statement will not be going away. It will become a plain-language explanation of the weather hazard expected.
For example, a Winter Weather Advisory could instead read as “Light wintry mix expected”. A Flood Advisory could become “Minor flooding likely today”.
Watches and Warnings will continue unchanged from their current format after advisories are eliminated.
